Bonds stable as market digests Trump’s tariff move

Local government bonds were little changed on Friday morning, in line with the rand, as markets gauged the outlook for global trade, following the implementation of tariffs on imported steel and aluminium by the US.

US President Donald Trump announced tariffs that were softer than initially feared. However, the US president also indicated the US would be pursuing a more aggressive stance on trading partners, particularly China, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Trump has agreed to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, after that country signalled it may be willing to give up its nuclear-weapon programme.

The news about North Korea lifted Asian markets on Friday, while rand pressure overnight was due to a firmer dollar, and weaker euro, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

Analysts expect range-bound trade for the rand and bonds ahead of the release of US nonfarm payroll numbers, due 3.30pm local time.

At 9.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.100% from 8.085% and the R207 at 6.695% from 6.680%.

The rand was at R11.9091 to the dollar from R11.9218.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8727% from 2.8826%.