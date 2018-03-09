Bonds largely unchanged as ECB gives little away on steps for further easing

Local government bonds were steady at midday on Friday as the market awaited the release of US non-farm payroll data later in the afternoon.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) guidance on Thursday was not clear-cut enough to move the bond market, after the bank said it was prepared to increase bond-buying if necessary.

The market was waiting for a more hawkish message, but that might drive the euro stronger in a deflationary environment, with the ECB aiming to lift inflation before it considers easing its bond-buying programme further.

German bund prices traded slightly lower, edging yields up to 0.642%, leaving yields below levels reached after the ECB kept interest rates unchanged.

US government bond prices rose as investors focused on the risk to economic growth presented by US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The yield on the US benchmark 10-year treasury note fell for the second time in three sessions, to 2.866% from 2.883% on Wednesday. The yield remains less than 0.1 percentage point below the high for the year of 2.943%, Dow Jones Newswires said.

Trump’s plan might have a deleterious effect on some emerging markets, analysts said, with Capital Economics analysts noting, "A broad shift towards protection under Trump would have the biggest impact on those countries that are most reliant on exports to the US, including Mexico and Vietnam."

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.100% from 8.085% and the R207 at 6.70% from 6.68%. The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.880% from 2.8826%.