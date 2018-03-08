Markets

Rand weaker as market waits for ECB and Donald Trump’s tariffs decisions

08 March 2018 - 12:33 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
The rand was weaker shortly before noon on Thursday, with market focus squarely on US tariffs and the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary pronouncement later on Thursday.

Consensus is the ECB will opt to keep interest rates on hold, and only tweak its forward guidance, but the fragility of sentiment on global markets may cause currency volatility.

The signing into law of US tariffs on steel and aluminium will also be in the spotlight, as opposition to the protectionist measures both internationally and within the US continues to mount.

One glimmer of hope was reports that the tariffs would exclude both Canada and Mexico, said FX Pro analysts.

The cupboard is bare this week in term of local data, At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.9277 to the dollar from R11.8374, R14.7777 to the euro from R14.6918 and at R16.5572 to the pound from R16.4562 The euro was at $1.2389 from $1.2411.

