Rand steadies at it awaits fresh catalysts

The rand was a slightly weaker on Thursday morning, but kept within its recent ranges, as traders searched for fresh catalysts.

In this regard, the US nonfarm payrolls data due out on Friday has the potential to jolt the local currency out of its torpor.

Markets will pay particular attention to signs of momentum in the wage growth in the US jobs report for February. Increasing wages is perceived to be a precursor to inflation.

Growth of average hourly earnings is expected to have to have moderated to an annual rate of 2.8% in February from 2.90% in January.

The January wage data shook global markets, as many thought the US Federal Reserve could increase interest rate at the faster rate than is currency projected by the markets.

This scenario puts the rand and other emerging-market currencies in a vulnerable position.

Meanwhile, US import tariff concerns continued to bubble beneath the surface, but its net effect on the market has been limited.

"The rand seems quite content to tread water in this R11.70/$-R12/$ range for now and, barring any major headline to the contrary, I don’t expect this to give way today," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in an e-mailed note.

At 9.53am, the rand was at R11.8748 to the dollar from R11.8374, R14.7357 to the euro from R14.6918 and at R16.5117 to the pound from R16.4562

The euro was at $1.2410 from $1.2411