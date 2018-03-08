Rand softer as Trump looks set to sign import tariffs into law

The rand was a little weaker to the dollar on Thursday afternoon in subdued, range-bound trade on a day of crucial economic events.

US private-sector employment numbers from ADP, the precursor to the release of non-farm payroll data on Friday, earlier indicated that 235,000 jobs were created in February, from 244,000 previously, and better than the consensus of 200,000.

Labour market gains have surprised persistently in the US, with wage growth reacting to a shortage of labour, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said. "We need to see higher wage inflation to justify a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve, with three interest-rate increases still expected this year."

The signing into law of US import tariffs on steel and aluminium is expected later in the day, while market participants are looking to the outcome of the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting. This could place the dollar under pressure and cap further rand weakness.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.8866 to the dollar from R11.8374, at R14.7552 to the euro from R14.6918, and at R16.5005 to the pound from R16.4562. The euro was at $1.2413 from $1.2411.