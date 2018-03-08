Markets are relatively calm as focus turns to ECB

London — Relative calm returned to global markets on Thursday, as traders took a brief break from worrying about a global trade war and focused back on how fast the European Central Bank (ECB) will end its €2.5-trillion stimulus programme.

Both European and Asian share markets edged higher — the former for a fourth day — after US President Donald Trump’s push to introduce protectionist tariffs was tempered by signs he could spare some key trade partners.

Germany’s DAX and the euro both lingered in the red though as a bigger than expected drop in German industrial orders reinforced eurozone caution after the weekend’s inconclusive Italian election.

It may all argue for a more neutral message from ECB chief Mario Draghi later. Markets are on high alert for any signal on when it will end more than three years of unprecedented money printing.

"They have stretched out the [buying] cycle and that made sense to us," said Shoqat Bunglawala, the head of the global portfolio solutions group for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

"We would expect them to end purchases this year but we think they will still stay flexible if there is any change to the growth picture in Europe."

Highlighting the strength of the global economy, Chinese data showed both exports and imports rose more than 20% in the first two months of this year from a year earlier.

In the currency market, the US dollar stabilised against other major currencies after its recent hit from the fear about the tariff plan while the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar recovered from their steep losses.

The euro traded flat at $1.2406, having risen to $1.2447 on Wednesday, its highest levels since February 16. The currency has been rising since it hit a seven-week low of $1.21545 hit on Thursday, when Trump unveiled his tariff plan.

Bond markets were also broadly steady with US Treasuries stuck at 2.88% and Germany’s benchmark 10-year bond yield barely budged at 0.66% having hit a five-week low of 0.60% on Monday.

The ECB will publish new forecasts for its main target of eurozone inflation and for growth later, which will feed the debate on its end to stimulus.

Trade-off

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had risen 1.0%, while in Japan the Nikkei gained 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the region with rise of 1.4% after China’s surprisingly strong trade data.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended down just 0.05% at 2,726.8 after an initial loss of almost 1%, with tech shares being a major bright spot.

They erased most losses as White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a media briefing that the impending hefty US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports could exclude Canada, Mexico and a clutch of other countries.

That soothed worry about the prospect of more aggressive trade measures after the departure of Trump’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management said the issue would continue to hang over markets however.

"Investors need to see exactly what steps Trump will take and what retaliatory actions other countries will take in coming days."

Trump was expected to sign a presidential proclamation to establish the tariffs during a ceremony on Thursday, but a White House official said later it could slide into Friday because documents had to be cleared through a legal process.

European financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Europe was preparing immediate counter-measures just in case of a major trade skirmish.

"If Donald Trump puts in place the measures this evening, we have a whole arsenal at our disposal with which to respond," Moscovici told BFM TV on Thursday.

The dollar changed hands at ¥105.97, little changed in Europe, keeping some distance from its 16-month low of ¥105.24 touched on Friday.

The Mexican peso last stood at 18.6900 to the dollar, bouncing back from Wednesday’s low of 18.90 pesos while the Canadian dollar changed hands at C$1.2888 to the US unit, off its eight-month low of C$1.3002 hit earlier this week.

Bitcoin steadied to after slumping more than 7% on Wednesday after US and Japanese regulators tried to tighten their grip on cryptocurrencies.

Japan’s financial regulator punished seven cryptocurrency exchanges, suspending business at the two of them, in an effort to shore up consumer protection after the $530m theft of digital money from Tokyo-based Coincheck.

In commodities, oil prices inched back after falling more than 2% the previous day on the back of record US crude production and rising inventories.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $61.22 a barrel, down 0.1%, while benchmark Brent was 0.2% lower at $64.20 a barrel.

Reuters