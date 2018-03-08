Bonds slightly firmer ahead of Donald Trump’s tariff announcement

Local government bonds were marginally firmer on Thursday afternoon, despite the weaker rand, which came off its worst levels of the day.

The euro firmed slightly after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged. It was widely expected to keep rates on hold, with focus now shifting to a media briefing by bank officials, expected at 3.30pm local time.

Earlier, the euro was under some pressure after German headline factory orders contracted 3.9% month on month in January, below market expectations.

After the ECB, attention will turn to the US, where the Trump administration is expected to enact fresh tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. This is due to occur at 10.30pm local time.

The effect of the tariffs will be primarily political, as opposed to economic, and retaliation by US trading partners could trigger massive risk-aversion flows, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 8.09% from 8.11% and the R207 at 6.675% from 6.705%. The rand was at R11.8865 to the dollar from R11.8374.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8873% from 2.8826%.