Bonds mixed ahead of ECB meeting and as Trump readies for tariff announcement

Local government bonds were mixed at midday on Thursday in subdued trade, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later in the day.

The rand was weaker on the stronger dollar, but local bonds showed little reaction.

Analysts said it is clear that the ECB’s accommodative measures are set to be unwound at some point, but there is uncertainty if it would be at Thursday’s meeting.

The dollar gained on the euro, and US bonds were slightly firmer, as US President Donald Trump is expected to sign a decree on Thursday laying out his plan to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminium. People on both sides of the issue made final pleas to either scuttle the measure or ensure he doesn’t back off, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At the White House on Wednesday, aides began preparations for the ceremony ushering in a turn in trade policy that could recalibrate relations between the US and its allies and trading partners. The moves came as more than 100 Republican House members sent an urgent letter to the White House pressing for Trump to change course.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.12% from 8.11% and the R207 at 6.720% from 6.705%. The rand was at R11.928 to the dollar from R11.8374.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8845% from 2.8891%.