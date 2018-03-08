Bonds flat as market eyes Trump and European Central Bank

Local government bonds were little changed on Thursday morning, as the market watched for possible further moves on tariffs by the White House.

Reports have suggested that President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminium later on Thursday, a move that is expected to prompt retaliation from the US’s major trading partners.

Focus will also be on the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy announcement, with an interest rate decision expected at 2.45pm local time, which will be followed by a press conference.

Most analysts expect that the ECB will not deviate much from its previous guidance on future monetary policy changes.

ECB president Mario Draghi was likely to play his cards close to his chest, but global market sentiment was fragile, and the bank was likely to continue providing communication of gradual policy change, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"Either way, traders will be sitting and waiting to pounce on any unexpected hawkish or dovish message Draghi decides to divulge."

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.115% from 8.110% and the R207 was at an unchanged 6.705%.

The rand was at R11.8586 to the dollar from R11.8374.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8790% from 2.8891%.