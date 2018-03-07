WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

He said the stock had been “slaughtered” in the past two weeks, probably because of a concern about valuation.

He said it was almost seen as a “utility” company, with high dividend yields and stable earnings growth. The markets appeared to have exaggerated the valuation theme and the sell-down in this stock was probably an opportunity for long-term investors to buy, he said.