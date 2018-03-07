Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BAT

07 March 2018 - 08:50 Business Day TV
Picture: istock
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BAT) as his stock pick of the day.

He said the stock had been “slaughtered” in the past two weeks, probably because of a concern about valuation.

He said it was almost seen as a “utility” company, with high dividend yields and stable earnings growth. The markets appeared to have exaggerated the valuation theme and the sell-down in this stock was probably an opportunity for long-term investors to buy, he said.

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about British American Tobacco

