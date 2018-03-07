Rand slightly weaker on fallout from Trump advisor’s resignation

The rand was marginally weaker against the dollar on Wednesday at midday, despite the euro gaining on the dollar following the resignation of US President Donald Trump’s economic advisor, Gary Cohn.

Cohn’s departure after 14 months rattled international markets, coming as Trump vows to press ahead with import tariffs on steel and aluminium.

"The dollar weakened on Cohn’s departure and we have seen the rand reacting negatively to the real possibility that Trump could follow through on his promises against almost all advice," said TreasuryOne dealer Andre Botha.

The rand could not hold on to firmer levels reached on Tuesday, following the release of better-than-expected GDP data.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.8680 to the dollar from R11.7812, at R14.7349 to the euro from R14.6144, and at R16.4419 to the pound from R16.3636. The euro was at $1.2416 from $1.2405.

Global focus has now shifted to the start of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, with US non-farm payroll figures expected on Friday.

The euro could break through $1.25 if there is a shift in the ECB’s forward guidance on Thursday, if it doesn’t attempt to talk down the euro, and if eurozone growth forecasts are revised up, analysts at ING said.