Rand extends losses as market warily eyes White House

The rand had slipped about 1% against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, as risk assets came under pressure globally.

The departure of US President Donald Trump’s pro-trade economic adviser, Gary Cohn, spooked investors. Cohn was a key opponent within the White House to proposed US tariffs on steel and aluminium, tariffs that could start a global trade war.

While the effect of the tariffs alone would be limited, retaliation by major US trading partners could quickly result in escalation, analysts said.

Trump has subsequently tweeted that he would appoint a top advisor soon, describing the size of the US trade deficit as being a result of previous "bad policy and leadership".

Pending any implementation of tariffs, focus will shift to global data releases and monetary policy.

The US ADP employment report was due later on Wednesday, coming ahead of nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) monetary policy committee will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but should sound more optimistic on the economy, said Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts.

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.8906 to the dollar from R11.7812, R14.7652 to the euro from R14.6144, and at R16.4949 to the pound from R16.3636.

The euro was at $1.2418 from $1.2405.