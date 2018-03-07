Oil falls with global markets on concerns about Trump’s tariffs and a trade war

London — Oil fell on Wednesday, in line with a broad decline on global financial markets, after a key advocate for free trade in the US government resigned, feeding concern that Washington will go ahead with import tariffs and risk a trade war.

US crude oil output is set to top 11-million barrels per day (bpd) this year, making it the world’s largest producer and threatening to offset the boost to prices from reduced supply from rivals within oil cartel Opec.

Gary Cohn, economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the government, said on Tuesday that he was resigning, triggering a more than 1% fall in S&P 500 futures on Wednesday.

Crude oil followed suit. Brent futures were last down 85c on the day at $64.94 a barrel by 10.05am GMT, while US crude futures were down 69c at $61.91 a barrel. Oil’s correlation with the equity market has been positive, meaning the two tend to move in tandem, for at least a month, the longest such stretch in a year.

"With the announcement that Cohn was resigning, the S&P futures market dropped and oil went with it," PetroMatrix strategist Olivier Jakob said. "Today is going to be more about watching the S&P ... the correlation between the [index] and oil has been moving in synchronicity."

A voice for Wall Street in the White House, Cohn’s resignation came after he lost a fight over Trump’s plans for hefty steel and aluminium import tariffs. Major powers, including the EU and China, have warned that such tariffs could lead to retaliatory action and trigger a global trade war, which could bring economic growth and, by extension, oil consumption to a halt.

A rise in US crude inventories also dented sentiment, even though stocks tend to rise at this time of year as refineries frequently close for maintenance. Crude inventories rose by 5.661-million barrels last week to 426.880-million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Official figures by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) are due on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the EIA made its latest in a series of upward revisions for US crude oil production, which it now expects to rise by more than 120,000 bpd to 11.17-million bpd by the fourth quarter of 2018. This would take the US past Russia to become the world’s biggest oil producer. The US already passed top exporter Saudi Arabia late last year.

For 2019, the EIA forecast a crude production increase of 570,000 bpd to 11.27-million bpd.

Said PVM Oil Associates strategist Stephen Brennock, "Rising US oil output coupled with a simultaneous upswing in domestic oil stockpiles has all the makings for a potent bearish cocktail."

