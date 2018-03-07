Oil falls on increased US inventories and worries about tariff-based trade war

New York — Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US government data showed an increase in inventories and as financial markets slid amid concerns that Washington’s plans for import tariffs could spark a trade war.

Rising US crude output and climbing US inventories have weighed on oil prices. The US is set to become the world’s biggest oil producer this year, threatening to offset supply cuts by oil cartel Opec, Russia and other producers.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 28c to $62.32 a barrel, a 0.5% loss, by 4.09pm GMT. Brent crude futures fell 29c to $65.50 a barrel, a 0.4% loss.

Prices pared some losses after data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US crude inventories rose by 2.4-million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for an increase of 2.7-million barrels.

"The smaller-than-expected inventory build led to swift short covering. However, I don’t believe this strength will be long-lived with rising US production and a strengthening dollar," said Phillip Streible, senior market strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 605,000 barrels, the EIA said.

The resignation of Gary Cohn, economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, who was seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces in the government, triggered a drop in Wall Street stocks and tempered investor risk appetite.

Reuters