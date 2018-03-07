Oil falls as resignation of Trump adviser stokes fear of trade war

Singapore — Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by weaker stock markets after a key advocate for free trade in the US government resigned, stoking the concern that Washington will go ahead with import tariffs and risk a trade war.

Soaring US crude oil production and rising inventories also dragged on crude prices, traders said.

Gary Cohn, economic adviser to US President Donald Trump, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the government, said on Tuesday he was resigning, triggering a more than 1% fall in S&P 500 futures in early Wednesday trade.