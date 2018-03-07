MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as global markets turn cautious on renewed trade-war jitters
The JSE closed lower on Wednesday, as banks and financials retreated on a weaker rand, amid risk-off sentiment following the resignation of another key adviser to US President Donald Trump.
Trump’s senior economic adviser, Gary Cohn, resigned late on Tuesday amid conflict with the president over the possible implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
The Dow was down 0.8% at the JSE’s close, with European markets mixed. The FTSE 100 had added 0.2% but the CAC 40 was down 0.10%.
Mining stocks came under pressure on lower commodity prices, and as the market eyed movements in the dollar against a backdrop of weaker oil prices. Brent crude dropped 0.75% to $65 a barrel in late trade, while the platinum price shed 1.1% to $957 an ounce.
Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2018
The market also took a more sober view on Tuesday’s GDP release, which was mainly driven by the agricultural sector. The South African economy grew 3.1% during the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter — putting growth for the year at 1.3%.
The all share closed 0.47% lower at 58,962.70 points and the top 40 lost 0.48%. Banks were down 1.61%, resources 1.46%, financials 0.79%, platinums 0.34% and property 0.17%. General retailers added 0.68%.
MMI Holdings lost 2.93% to R21.50, after announcing earlier that it would not pay out an interim dividend for the six months to end-December, preferring to buy back some of its own shares.
MTN lost 1.99% to R122.59, while Resilient gained 2.49% to R62.67.
After firming to R11.7644 against the dollar in intra-day trade, the rand reversed course, to trade at R11.8761 by the JSE’s close. The euro was largely unchanged at $1.2409 as the dollar capped its earlier losses following Cohn’s resignation.
Market focus now shifts to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday, following which it will announce its latest decision on interest rates and stimulus. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but should sound more optimistic on the economy, said Nedbank corporate and investment banking analysts.
Local bonds were marginally weaker with the R186 last bid at 8.12% from 8.08%.
US bonds were sharply firmer in safe-haven trade, as Cohn’s departure raised fears that Trump was adopting an increasingly protectionist stance and could spark a global trade war. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8671% from 2.8891%.
The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.11% to 52,146 points. The number of contracts traded was 32,894 from Tuesday’s 24‚803.
