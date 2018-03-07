JSE weakens amid broad-based losses, as fear of global trade war returns

All major indices on the JSE were weaker shortly before midday on Wednesday, with global diversified miners leading the losses, as investor sentiment plummeted after yet another departure by a senior official in US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Asian and European markets pared recent gains, after Trump’s senior economic adviser, Gary Cohn, resigned amid conflict with the president over the possible implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminium.

"Cohn was an advocate of free trade and his resignation will dent market confidence in the administration," said FX Pro analysts.

The unpredictable nature of political movements within the White House kept the markets on guard, said FXTM’s head of global currency strategy, Jameel Ahmad.

Locally, sentiment was supportive of the local bourse on Tuesday, after reports Trump’s tariffs were facing opposition from the Republican party. Local GDP numbers for 2017 also surprised to the upside.

At 11.30am, the JSE was off 1.23% to 58,513.1 points and the top 40 down 1.4%. Resources lost 2.68% and banks 1.67%.

Diversified miner BHP Billiton lost 5.37% to R229.89, Glencore 2.49% to R59.10 and Anglo American 1.56% to R284.02.

Kumba Iron Ore fell 6.87% to R325.96 and Exxaro 4.04% to R126.35.

FirstRand slipped 2.99% to R72.66.

MMI Holdings gave up 5.37% to R20.96 after announcing the company would not pay out an interim dividend for the six months to end-December.

Naspers was 1.85% lower at R3,391.06.

At the same time gold was 0.16% softer to $1,332.20/oz and platinum down 0.65% to $961.52/oz.

Brent crude lost 0.77% to $65.03 a barrel.

In Europe, the DAX 30 and CAC 40 were both 0.42% lower, while the FTSE 100 was off 0.16%.