JSE slips as Trump rattles markets‚ with Dow having erased all of 2018’s gains

The JSE tracked a generally weaker global market environment on Wednesday, as investor sentiment soured on the prospect of a global trade war, with banks and diversified miners hardest hit.

With world equity markets digesting the news of the departure of US President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, investors are weighing the prospect of the US pushing ahead with proposed tariffs import on steel and aluminium.

The unpredictable nature of political movements within the White House kept the markets on guard, said FXTM’s head of global currency strategy, Jameel Ahmad.

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index pulled back slightly in February, to 98.9 points from January’s 99.7. Sacci said that despite this, positive local political and economic developments could lead the Reserve Bank to adopt an easier monetary policy stance, which should further enhance SA’s medium-term economic performance.

The all share fell 0.47% to 58,962.7 points and the top 40 0.48%. Banks lost 1.61%, resources 1.46% and financials 0.79%. General retailers added 0.68%.

Global diversified miner BHP dropped 4.24% to R232.63. Kumba Iron Ore slumped 7.08% to R325.08, Exxaro 3.45% to R127.13, and Assore 3.23% to R330.

British American Tobacco firmed 1.55% to R696.54.

FirstRand fell 3.95% to R71.94 a day after its release of its interim results to end-December, in which it upped its dividend for the period 9% from the prior period.

MMI Holdings lost 2.93% to R21.50 after announcing earlier that it would not pay out an interim dividend for the six months to end-December.

Mpact gained 1.84% to R27.70, despite earlier slashing its dividend for the year to end-December by 42% to 40c.

Standard Bank relinquished 0.48% to R223.84 ahead of its final results to end-December on Thursday. In the prior period the group declared a dividend per share of R7.80.

MTN lost 1.99% to R122.59 ahead of its results for the year to end-December on Thursday. The group said in February it expected to report full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between 170c and 190c for the period.

Shortly after the JSE closed, international markets were mixed. The Dow was off 0.71% to 24,713.19 points, while in Europe the DAX 30 had recovered from earlier losses and was up 0.73%. The FTSE 100 had gained 0.25%.

At the same time, platinum was down 1.04% to $957.83 an ounce and gold 0.23% to $1,330.27. Brent crude had dropped 0.88% to $64.96.