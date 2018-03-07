JSE opens weaker on Asian jitters after resignation of Trump’s adviser

The JSE opened weaker on Wednesday on a flat Dow and softer Asian markets and amid some profit-taking following Tuesday’s upbeat performance.

Better than expected GDP data drove the JSE higher on Tuesday, but on Wednesday morning trade was overshadowed by the renewed concern about a trade war after the resignation of President Donald Trump’s economic adviser, Gary Cohn.

Cohn’s resignation followed Trump’s decision to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

"Cohn’s overnight resignation is weighing on investor sentiment in Asian trade," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Cohn resigned after a clash with the president due to the implementation of trade tariffs, FxPro traders said. "Cohn was an advocate of free trade and his resignation will dent market confidence in the administration."

The South African economy grew 3.1% during the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter — putting growth for the year at 1.3%.

The market also took a more sober view on Tuesday’s GDP release, which was mainly driven by the agricultural sector.

"This tailwind will fade and if we exclude agricultural growth, GDP growth for 2017 would have been around just 1%," said Citadel analyst Maarten Ackerman.

Weak trade, manufacturing and construction figures for 2017 were cause for concern, he said.

The Dow ended the day 0.04% higher at 24,884.12 points. The Nikkei dropped 0.77% and the Hang Seng 0.86%.

At 9.35am the all share was 1.21% lower at 58,525 points and the top 40 lost 1.34%. Banks dropped 1.8%, resources 1.79%, financials 1.11%, industrials 1.09% and food and drug retailers 0.92%.

BHP dropped 4.11% to R232.94 and Anglo American 0.78% to R286.25.

Imperial Holdings shed 2.23% to R254.20.

FirstRand shed 2.67% to R72.90 after reporting on Tuesday interim headline earnings rose 7%.

MMI Holdings plummeted 6.05% to R20.81 after announcing the company would not pay out an interim dividend for the six months to end-December.

Resilient rose 0.82% to R61.65 and Growthpoint 0.26% to R31.18, while Nepi Rockcastle was 4.02% lower at R112.20.

Naspers was 1.82% lower at R3,392.