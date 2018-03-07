JSE likely to follow Asian markets weaker
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn’s resignation in protest against US President Donald Trump’s threatened trade war cast a pall over Asian markets on Wednesday morning and the JSE is likely to follow suit.
Sydney’s ASX 200 index fell 1.1%, Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 0.52% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6%.
"Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job — will choose wisely!" Trump tweeted at about 2.30am South African time.
Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job - will choose wisely!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2018
The rand was trading at R11.83 to the dollar, R14.69 to the euro and R16.44 to the pound at 6.40am.
Insurance group MMI said on February 21 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew by up to 30%.
But MMI said "core" HEPS, which it considers its main earnings measure, declined by up to 5%.
"Diluted core headline earnings have been negatively affected during the period by weaker persistency in Metropolitan Retail, weaker life insurance profitability at Momentum Retail, and an increase in MMI’s share of losses, in line with business plans, on new initiatives such as the India joint venture," the company said in its trading statement said.
"Momentum Corporate profits have improved materially, with group underwriting results showing significant improvement year on year."
Packaging group Mpact said on February 15 that it expected to report on Wednesday that HEPS for the year to end-December declined by up to 36%.
"Domestic volumes decreased due to subdued consumer demand, the drought in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape affecting demand for fruit packaging, planned downtime related to the Felixton mill project and a supply shortage of virgin polyethylene terephthalate (PET) during the peak production period," Mpact said in its trading statement.
"Profitability was adversely affected by lower domestic sales, higher recovered paper costs, which could not be recouped through selling prices and non-recurring lost contribution of approximately R30m associated with the Felixton mill project."
