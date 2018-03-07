Markets

JSE likely to follow Asian markets weaker

07 March 2018 - 07:27 Robert Laing
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn’s resignation in protest against US President Donald Trump’s threatened trade war cast a pall over Asian markets on Wednesday morning and the JSE is likely to follow suit.

Sydney’s ASX 200 index fell 1.1%, Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 0.52% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6%.

"Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job — will choose wisely!" Trump tweeted at about 2.30am South African time.

The rand was trading at R11.83 to the dollar, R14.69 to the euro and R16.44 to the pound at 6.40am.

Insurance group MMI said on February 21 that it expected to report on Wednesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December grew by up to 30%.

But MMI said "core" HEPS, which it considers its main earnings measure, declined by up to 5%.

"Diluted core headline earnings have been negatively affected during the period by weaker persistency in Metropolitan Retail, weaker life insurance profitability at Momentum Retail, and an increase in MMI’s share of losses, in line with business plans, on new initiatives such as the India joint venture," the company said in its trading statement said.

"Momentum Corporate profits have improved materially, with group underwriting results showing significant improvement year on year."

Packaging group Mpact said on February 15 that it expected to report on Wednesday that HEPS for the year to end-December declined by up to 36%.

"Domestic volumes decreased due to subdued consumer demand, the drought in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape affecting demand for fruit packaging, planned downtime related to the Felixton mill project and a supply shortage of virgin polyethylene terephthalate (PET) during the peak production period," Mpact said in its trading statement.

"Profitability was adversely affected by lower domestic sales, higher recovered paper costs, which could not be recouped through selling prices and non-recurring lost contribution of approximately R30m associated with the Felixton mill project."

Oil falls as resignation of Trump adviser stokes fear of trade war

Brent is pulled down by weaker equities after an advocate for free trade in the White House quits, fuelling the concern that the US will go ahead ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Market data - March 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Positive GDP data sees JSE enjoy broad-based gains

Positive sentiment by big mining and industrial stocks permeated the market before Statistics SA released the GDP data, which set the tone for the ...
Markets
16 hours ago

Equities fall as fear of trade war intensifies

Global stocks and the dollar slump after a key advocate for free trade Gary Cohn resigned, fanning the fear that Donald Trump will proceed with ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Growing fear of trade war pushes gold prices higher

The resignation of Trump adviser Gary Cohn, a free trade advocate, offset pressure on the metal from a rapprochement on the Korean peninsular, which ...
Markets
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Positive GDP data sees JSE enjoy ...
Markets
2.
Rand firms 7c to the dollar after SA’s 2017 ...
Markets
3.
JSE gains more than 2% after positive GDP data ...
Markets
4.
Gold gains as North Korea signals openness to ...
Markets
5.
JSE likely to follow Asian markets weaker
Markets

Related Articles

Trump runs into wall of Republican resistance over steel tariffs
World / Americas

WATCH: What are the markets up to?
Markets

Trump hails trade war as allies and markets recoil
World / Americas

EDITORIAL: SA unable to avoid trade war
Opinion / Editorials

THE LEX COLUMN: US tax reform: unsafe havens
Opinion

How Donald Trump’s temper tariffs are a gift for oil cartel Opec
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.