JSE likely to follow Asian markets weaker

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn’s resignation in protest against US President Donald Trump’s threatened trade war cast a pall over Asian markets on Wednesday morning and the JSE is likely to follow suit.

Sydney’s ASX 200 index fell 1.1%, Wellington’s NZX 50 was down 0.52% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.6%.

"Will be making a decision soon on the appointment of new Chief Economic Advisor. Many people wanting the job — will choose wisely!" Trump tweeted at about 2.30am South African time.