Growing fear of trade war pushes gold prices higher

07 March 2018 - 08:07 Nithin Prasad
Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Wednesday to their highest in a week, as the dollar weakened and equities dropped after US President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with punitive tariffs on imports, rekindling fears of a potential trade war.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,335.02 an ounce by 3.14am GMT, having hit $1,340.42 earlier in the session, its highest since February 26.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% to $1,336.30/oz.

"Volatility in risk assets, and concern over the implications of Trump’s tariff rhetoric, have helped propel gold higher," said Jordan Eliseo, chief economist at gold trader ABC Bullion.

Global stocks and the dollar fell after a key advocate for free trade — Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn — resigned after the president said he was sticking with plans to impose tariffs on imports, which some critics have dubbed the first shot in a global trade war.

Last Thursday, Trump had said a plan for tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium products would be formally announced this week.

Traders fear the departure of Cohn, a former Wall Street banker, would embolden protectionist forces in the US administration as Trump tries to impose hefty tariffs.

"Prices will remain firmly supported … from Cohn’s departure as the tariff gambit hits the market again with blunt force," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda.

Cohn’s resignation has also offset pressure from recovering risk appetites that followed Tuesday’s news of North and South Korea holding their first summit in over a decade, and that came after the South said the North expressed willingness to discuss denuclearisation with the US.

Gold is used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, and a weaker dollar makes the metal cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao says spot gold could fall to $1,327 an ounce following its failure to break above $1,342.

Asian gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) added more tonnes in February than North America or Europe, reversing Asia’s 2017 trend of having more outflows, the World Gold Council said on Tuesday.

In other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $16.71 an ounce, after hitting its highest in more than two weeks.

Platinum dipped 0.2% to $966.50/oz. Palladium declined 0.4% to $982.

