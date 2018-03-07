Growing fear of trade war pushes gold prices higher

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Wednesday to their highest in a week, as the dollar weakened and equities dropped after US President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with punitive tariffs on imports, rekindling fears of a potential trade war.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,335.02 an ounce by 3.14am GMT, having hit $1,340.42 earlier in the session, its highest since February 26.

US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.1% to $1,336.30/oz.

"Volatility in risk assets, and concern over the implications of Trump’s tariff rhetoric, have helped propel gold higher," said Jordan Eliseo, chief economist at gold trader ABC Bullion.

Global stocks and the dollar fell after a key advocate for free trade — Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn — resigned after the president said he was sticking with plans to impose tariffs on imports, which some critics have dubbed the first shot in a global trade war.