Gary Cohn’s White House resignation fans fears of trade war

"The implication is that without the restraining influence of Cohn on Trump, the president will now have a free hand to press ahead with further tariffs and generally up the ante on trade," said Neil Wilson, an analyst at ETX Capital.

"This in itself does not bode well for risk despite that small boost we saw on news that North Korea could consider de-nuking."

Cohn’s departure rippled through foreign exchange markets, with the US dollar falling 0.4% and 0.2% respectively against the yen and Swiss franc — both seen as safe-havens in times of uncertainty.

The dollar is just off a 14-month low against the yen hit on Friday.

"The worst outcome for financial markets, in terms of potential to create volatility, would be a confirmation of rising trade friction and benign neglect of the dollar in the short term," analysts at ANZ said.

The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso both retreated about 0.5% against the dollar as Cohn’s departure was seen as raising risks that Washington could walk away from North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

Other emerging-market currencies that typically move in sympathy with the dollar were lower, with rand and Russian rouble both down about 0.5% against the dollar.

Commodities fell on worries that trade friction could slow global growth, with Brent crude futures giving up the previous day’s gains to drop 1.2%. Copper on the London Metal Exchange lost 0.9%, paring a 1.4% gain from the previous session.

European government bonds rallied, with yields across the eurozone falling 1-3 basis points, following similar strengthening in US treasuries overnight.

Reuters