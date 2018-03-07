Futures slightly lower as cautious sentiment prevails over possible global trade war

The all share closed 0.47% lower at 58,962.70 points and the top 40 lost 0.48%. Banks were down 1.61%, resources 1.46%, financials 0.79%, platinums 0.34% and property 0.17%. General retailers added 0.68%.

There were indications that Trump would pull the trigger on global tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium imports to the US soon, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Brussels plans to challenge any US tariffs, possibly with other trading partners, at the World Trade Organization (WTO), while also enacting WTO-compliant measures to shield European industries from the fallout and levying duties on American products.

A proposed list of items from peanut butter to Harley-Davidson motorbikes and Levi jeans prepared by the EU would amount to €2.8bn ($3.5bn) in duties when imported to Europe, the newswires said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index lost 0.11% to 52,146 points. The number of contracts traded was 32,894 from Tuesday’s 24,803.