Equities fall as fear of trade war intensifies

07 March 2018 - 07:59 Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro
Tokyo — Global stocks and the dollar slumped on Wednesday after a key advocate for free trade in the White House resigned, fanning the fear that President Donald Trump will proceed with tariffs and risk a trade war.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against protectionist forces within the Trump administration, said on Tuesday he was leaving.

S&P 500 futures dropped more than 1% and set the downbeat tone for Asia.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei retreated 0.7%. Australian stocks fell 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.4% and China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was flat.

"If you’re looking for an excuse to sell, this is the kind of announcement that certainly causes short-term downward pressure," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in New Jersey, regarding Cohn’s resignation.

"He [Cohn] came from Wall Street and certainly large institutional investors felt he was very credible in his spot."

South Korea’s Kospi bucked the trend and edged up 0.2% amid a perceived easing of regional tension, following news on Tuesday that South Korea would hold its first summit with the North in more than a decade.

Cohn’s resignation, however, poured cold water on a recovery in risk appetite in wider markets that followed news of the Korean talks.

In currency markets, the dollar fell as much as 0.6% to ¥105.45, near its 16-month low of ¥105.24 touched on Friday.

The dollar had risen to ¥106.470 on Tuesday amid speculation that Trump could be coaxed into watering down or holding off on the tariffs.

Against the Swiss franc, the dollar also shed 0.4% to Sf0.9368, while the euro edged up 0.1% to $1.2420.

Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar dipped 0.2%.

"The worst outcome for financial markets, in terms of potential to create volatility, would be a confirmation of rising trade friction and benign neglect of the dollar in the short term," said analysts at ANZ.

The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso retreated as Cohn’s departure was seen as raising risks Washington could walk out of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

The Canadian dollar fell 0.4% to C$1.2929 to the dollar while the Mexican peso dropped 0.4% to 18.82 pesos to the dollar.

Commodities also fell on the concern that trade frictions could slow global growth.

Brent crude futures surrendered the previous day’s gains to drop 0.8% to $65.27 a barrel.

London Metal Exchange copper lost 0.3% to $6,981.50 a tonne, paring a 1.4% gain from the previous session.

Spot gold, on the other hand, stretched the previous day’s rally and touched $1,340.42/oz, highest since February 26.

Other perceived safe havens such government bonds also fared well. US treasury debt prices rose and as a result the 10-year benchmark note yield declined about two basis points to 2.859%.

Market data - March 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Positive GDP data sees JSE enjoy broad-based gains

Positive sentiment by big mining and industrial stocks permeated the market before Statistics SA released the GDP data, which set the tone for the ...
Markets
16 hours ago

