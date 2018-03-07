Bonds slightly weaker as risk-off tone returns to global markets

Local government bonds were slightly softer on Wednesday morning, in line with the rand, as investors shied away from risk assets following the resignation of US President Donald Trump’s pro-trade economic adviser overnight.

The resignation of Gary Cohn comes as the US considers implementing tariffs on steel and aluminium, which has raised the fear of a global trade war.

EU, Asian, and Canadian officials have all threatened retaliation for the tariffs, while Trump has also faced some opposition from members of his Republican party.

Locally, sentiment has been bolstered by better than expected GDP numbers for 2017, released on Tuesday.

While the economic data release was a source of cheer, it should be noted that there was still a lot more that needed to be done to foster a more conducive economic environment, particularly in the agricultural and mining sectors, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Bond moves were cautious and uncertainty was unlikely to dissipate before further progress was made in avoiding further credit-ratings downgrades, said Sasfin.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.10% from 8.08% while the R207 was at 6.690% from 6.675%.

The rand was at R11.8188 from R11.7812.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8589% from 2.8826%.