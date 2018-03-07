Bonds slightly softer on rand as market awaits ECB decision

Local government bonds were slightly weaker at midday on Wednesday, as the market followed a softer rand ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday.

Earlier, the dollar came under pressure following the resignation of US President Donald Trump’s pro-trade economic adviser overnight, which also kept bond yields at weaker levels.

Locally, sentiment has been bolstered by better-than-expected GDP numbers for 2017, released on Tuesday.

Net flows into the bond market are still quite positive this year, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said. "However, the recent talks about changing the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation, has the risk of tempering optimism in the local market, particularly for prospective foreign investors."

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.13% from 8.08% and the R207 at 6.710% from 6.675%. The rand was at R11.8682 to the dollar from R11.7812.

Global bonds were slightly firmer in safe-haven trade following the resignation of Trump’s economic advisor, Gary Cohn. "Cohn is well-regarded in the investment community and we are likely to see some short-term negative sentiment" from his departure, said McKinley Capital CEO Robert Gillam.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8579% from 2.8826%. The yield in the 10-year has fallen in six of the past nine sessions, yet is only slightly down from its four-year high of 2.943% reached last month, Dow Jones Newswires said.