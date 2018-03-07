Bonds a little weaker on renewed concern on trade war over tariffs

Local government bonds were marginally softer on Wednesday afternoon in risk-off trade, as the dollar stabilised against the euro while the rand weakened.

The dollar capped its earlier losses following the resignation of President Donald Trump’s economic advisor, Gary Cohn.

US bonds were sharply firmer in safe-haven trade as Cohn’s departure raised fears that Trump was adopting an increasingly protectionist stance and that this could spark a global trade war.

Late on Tuesday, Bloomberg News reported that hours before Cohn’s departure, Trump had asked the adviser to publicly endorse a plan to implement tariffs. That added credence to expectations that the import duties — a 25% tariff on steel and 10% on aluminium — would be levied in coming days.

"Cohn’s resignation leaves an imbalance in the administration, with an unopposed cadre of officials supporting trade tariffs, which could lead to a trade war developing as protectionist policies take hold," FxPro analysts said.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.125% from 8.08% and the R207 at 6.72% from 6.675%.

The rand was at R11.8907 to the dollar from R11.7812.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8525% from 2.8891%.