Forex Focus
WATCH: What are the markets up to?
06 March 2018 - 08:41
The JSE managed to recover from its shaky start on Monday, with investors seemingly dismissing US President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda.
Trump struck a defiant tone on Friday by tweeting that trade wars were “good and easy to win”.
The all share closed 0.29% up, despite Tiger Brands losing more than 7% due to its link to the listeriosis breakout.
Liston Meintjes of Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV to shed more light into what played out in the equities space and TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers discusses some of the action we are seeing in the forex market.
