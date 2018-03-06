Markets

Forex Focus

WATCH: What are the markets up to?

06 March 2018 - 08:41 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The JSE managed to recover from its shaky start on Monday, with investors seemingly dismissing US President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda.

Trump struck a defiant tone on Friday by tweeting that trade wars were “good and easy to win”.

The all share closed 0.29% up, despite Tiger Brands losing more than 7% due to its link to the listeriosis breakout.

Liston Meintjes of Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV to shed more light into what played out in the equities space and TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers discusses some of the action we are seeing in the forex market.

Liston Meintjes of Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about equities space and TreasuryOne’s Andre Cilliers discusses developments in the forex market

Asian equities drop as investors flee to safe havens

Markets are spooked by political developments in Europe and the prospects of an escalating Trump trade war, which could knock global growth
Markets
1 day ago

Oil to post first weekly decline in three weeks after sell-off in global stocks

Rising US oil inventories continue to be problematic, with Opec meeting with US shale companies next week
Markets
3 days ago

US oil prices are mixed after three days of losses

WTI slips and Brent edges up, but any gains are limited as Asian markets extend Wall Street’s sell-off after news of planned US tariffs on ...
Markets
4 days ago

BTC Global said to have scammed more than 27,000 bitcoin investors

The figure includes South Africans, Americans and Australians, who invested more than $50m in total
Companies
4 days ago

Shoprite: results good, but be careful

Though Shoprite has done well on many fronts, investors would do well to tread cautiously
Money & Investing
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Backlash against Trump’s trade war cheers markets
Markets
2.
Rand firms 10c against dollar despite greenback ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE all share ends higher in mixed ...
Markets
4.
Gold gains on softer dollar amid trade war jitters
Markets
5.
Islamic bonds sale debut in South Africa attracts ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.