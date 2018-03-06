WATCH: Stock picks — Metair and Barclays Africa

Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investment Group chose Metair as his stock pick of the day, while Paul Chakaduka from Gt247.com chose to go short on this stock pick — Barclays Africa.

Busha said that the future was all about green energy and energy storage and people in rural Africa would benefit from this type of energy. Metair has been doing really well in the past two months and has been producing good numbers.

Chakaduka from Gt247.com said that of the four big banks Barclays BGA was one of the weaker ones. He said that the bank and what it had to carry in terms of cost and other entities across Africa did not justify a share price of R200.