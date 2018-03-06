Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton

06 March 2018 - 08:54 Business Day TV
BHP Billiton headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: BLOOMBERG
BHP Billiton headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share had been behaving strangely, heading downwards and touching a new low for the cycle. Anglo American, by contrast, has not been doing that, so, wonders Meintjes, what is wrong with Billiton.

Billiton’s half-year results to end-December were pretty good for a junior company, cash flow was positive, the company paid down debt, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were on $11bn and free cash was $5bn. The current price was not well reflected in the share price, said Meintjes.

Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities talks to Business Day TV about BHP Billiton

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

BHP should review its dual structure, activist investor Elliott Management says

Elliott has said the creation of a single Australian company would increase BHP’s value by removing a discount between its shares in London and ...
Companies
28 days ago

Why Glencore and BHP are being tipped for big things

BHP Billiton and Glencore are looking relatively more attractive than other diversified miners, Macquarie says
Money & Investing
1 month ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Uber hailed a cab?

Topics to impress this week
News & Fox
2 months ago

As rivals tend their bruises, Ivan Glasenberg in seeking to buy or build everything in sight

Only Vale matches Glencore’s stinginess when it comes to rewarding shareholders, and its capex budget is just a quarter of its highest levels, ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Russian billionaire betting on battery metals for EVs — and palladium for petrol

Vladimir Potanin’s Nornickel controls 40% of the world market for palladium, and while electric vehicles mean demand for nickel and cobalt, ...
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Backlash against Trump’s trade war cheers markets
Markets
2.
Rand firms 10c against dollar despite greenback ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE all share ends higher in mixed ...
Markets
4.
Gold gains on softer dollar amid trade war jitters
Markets
5.
Islamic bonds sale debut in South Africa attracts ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.