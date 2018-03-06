Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton
06 March 2018 - 08:54
Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day.
He said the share had been behaving strangely, heading downwards and touching a new low for the cycle. Anglo American, by contrast, has not been doing that, so, wonders Meintjes, what is wrong with Billiton.
Billiton’s half-year results to end-December were pretty good for a junior company, cash flow was positive, the company paid down debt, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were on $11bn and free cash was $5bn. The current price was not well reflected in the share price, said Meintjes.
Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities talks to Business Day TV about BHP Billiton
