WATCH: Stock pick — BHP Billiton

Liston Meintjes from NVest Securities chose BHP Billiton as his stock pick of the day.

He said the share had been behaving strangely, heading downwards and touching a new low for the cycle. Anglo American, by contrast, has not been doing that, so, wonders Meintjes, what is wrong with Billiton.

Billiton’s half-year results to end-December were pretty good for a junior company, cash flow was positive, the company paid down debt, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were on $11bn and free cash was $5bn. The current price was not well reflected in the share price, said Meintjes.