Rand stronger on GDP growth data and as euro gains on the dollar

The rand was firmer on Tuesday afternoon on a stronger euro and after local GDP growth surprised to the upside.

According to Statistics SA, GDP grew 1.5% in 2017 on an annualised basis, beating a Trading Economics forecast of 1.4%.

Growth for the fourth quarter came in at 3.1% compared to the previous quarter. Growth was bolstered by a surge in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors in the fourth quarter.

First National Bank (FNB) senior economic analyst Jason Muscat said the GDP data surprised to the upside, "beating even our bullish expectations". "There is reason for optimism as much of the weakness occurred in the first half of the year, and 2018 growth is likely to continue building on the current momentum."

At 3pm, the rand was at R11.7233 to the dollar from R11.8316, at R14.548 to the euro from R14.5976, and at R16.3139 to the dollar from R16.3841. The euro was at $1.2409 from $1.2337.

The euro rebounded against the dollar after losing ground against the greenback following the stalemate in the Italian elections, Dow Jones Newswires reported. Market participants were already expecting a hung parliament in Italy and so the outcome "reduced the negative surprise effect", ING analysts said.

The euro was also stronger ahead of the European Central Bank’s March meeting on Thursday, ING said.