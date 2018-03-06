Markets

Rand more stable as global risk appetite increases

06 March 2018 - 10:54 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was relatively stable on Tuesday morning, and a lot better than it was over the past 24 hours.

The rand halted a five-session decline to the dollar, coinciding with improvement in global risk appetite.

Investors appeared more willing to climb back into stocks, even as the threat of the US imposing tariffs on select goods continued to linger.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in an e-mailed note that the appeal for higher yield could dominate, given dollar inconsistency.

Foreigners were net buyers of local bonds to tune of R2.6bn over the past week, according to the JSE data.

Markets are likely to turn attention to how the local economy fared in the fourth quarter and the rest of 2017 when Statistics SA releases GDP figures later in March.

The consensus expectation is for real GDP growth to have averaged about 1.0% for the year as a whole.

This would represent an improvement on the dismal 0.3% GDP growth achieved in 2016 but would still be exceedingly weak by the country’s historic standards.

At 9.47am, the rand was at R11.8242 to the dollar from R11.8316, R14.5906 to the euro from R14.5976 and at R16.3540 to the pound from R16.3841

The euro was at $1.2340 from $1.23.37

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Gold gains on softer dollar amid trade war jitters

Metal edges higher on weaker greenback as investors cover short positions amid jitters about a global trade war due to Donald Trump’s tariff ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil extends its recent gains on strong demand forecasts

Brent rises for a third consecutive session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as Opec ministers tout the strength of its output cut
Markets
4 hours ago

Bonds marginally firmer as rand finds support

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts say foreigners remain net buyers of local bonds, as they had for the past two weeks
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian shares claw back some ground as trade war fears ease

Equities in Asia edge higher after Donald Trump faces growing pressure from political allies to pull back from proposed steel and aluminium tariffs
Markets
4 hours ago

JSE opens firmer as Nene expresses optimism on Moody’s rating

The local bourse is also drawing support from gains on Wall Street overnight, and is eyeing GDP data
Markets
1 hour ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Backlash against Trump’s trade war cheers markets
Markets
2.
Rand firms 10c against dollar despite greenback ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE all share ends higher in mixed ...
Markets
4.
Gold gains on softer dollar amid trade war jitters
Markets
5.
Islamic bonds sale debut in South Africa attracts ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.