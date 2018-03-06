Rand more stable as global risk appetite increases

The rand was relatively stable on Tuesday morning, and a lot better than it was over the past 24 hours.

The rand halted a five-session decline to the dollar, coinciding with improvement in global risk appetite.

Investors appeared more willing to climb back into stocks, even as the threat of the US imposing tariffs on select goods continued to linger.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in an e-mailed note that the appeal for higher yield could dominate, given dollar inconsistency.

Foreigners were net buyers of local bonds to tune of R2.6bn over the past week, according to the JSE data.

Markets are likely to turn attention to how the local economy fared in the fourth quarter and the rest of 2017 when Statistics SA releases GDP figures later in March.

The consensus expectation is for real GDP growth to have averaged about 1.0% for the year as a whole.

This would represent an improvement on the dismal 0.3% GDP growth achieved in 2016 but would still be exceedingly weak by the country’s historic standards.

At 9.47am, the rand was at R11.8242 to the dollar from R11.8316, R14.5906 to the euro from R14.5976 and at R16.3540 to the pound from R16.3841

The euro was at $1.2340 from $1.23.37