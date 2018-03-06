Rand firms 7c to the dollar after SA’s 2017 surprises to the upside

The rand had firmed shortly before midday on Tuesday, gaining after SA’s GDP growth for 2017 beat expectations.

According to Statistics SA, GDP grew 1.5% in 2017 on an annualised basis, beating a Trading Economics forecast of 1.4%. Growth was bolstered by a surge in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors in the fourth quarter.

Shortly after the release, the rand reversed from marginal weakness against major global currencies, extending gains made overnight. On Monday, the rand halted a five-session decline to the dollar overnight, coinciding with improvement in global risk appetite.

In the US, opposition from senior Republicans to proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium has calmed market jitters that retaliation from trading partners could spark a trade war. Trump, however, has indicated he will not back down and it remains to be seen how far Republicans will go in resisting the tariffs, or if Congress will block them, said BK Asset Management MD Kathy Lien.

At 11.35am, the rand was at R11.7916 to the dollar from R11.8316, R14.5467 to the euro from R14.5976, and at R16.3267 to the pound from R16.3841. The euro was at $1.2337 from $1.23.37.