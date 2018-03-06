Markets

Positive GDP data sets JSE alight

The local economy grew 3.1% during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter, putting growth for the year at 1.3%

06 March 2018 - 14:03 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Banks and general retail stocks jumped to a record on Tuesday, after SA’s better than expected GDP data fuelled the buying frenzy.

The all share was up 2.19% to 59,177.80 points at lunchtime, logging its biggest one-day gain since mid-February, when Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as the new president.

The local economy grew 3.1% during the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the previous quarter — putting growth for the year at 1.3%‚ beating the Treasury’s forecast, and others.

Compared with a year earlier‚ GDP increased 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Treasury had expected growth of 1% for the year.

"We expect that SA’s economy will continue to accelerate into 2018. We anticipate growth of 2.0% over the year as a whole, compared to consensus expectations of just 1.5%," Capital Economics’ Africa economist John Ashbourne said in a note.

Positive sentiment by big mining and industrial stocks permeated the market before Statistics SA released the data, which set the tone for the local markets.

Large-cap stocks took their cue from international markets, which — for the time being — brushed aside US President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda.

Europe’s major markets were higher at midday, after a positive handover from Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leapt 2.09% by the close.

BHP was up 2.28% to R239.74, Anglo American 3.33% at R284.87, Sasol 2.08% to R408.74 and Kumba Iron Ore 4.69% to R344.50.

Paper and pulp group Sappi was up 3.05% to R79.66 and Mondi plc 3.98% to R324.81.

FirstRand was up 2.78% to R76.26, Standard Bank 4.11% to R228.16 and Nedbank 5.47% to R312.39. Sanlam was up 3.87% to R97.06 and Discovery 5.06% to R188.70.

Industrial group Bidvest was up 4.17% to R236.61, Imperial Holdings 5.21% to R258 and Barloworld 3.02% to R180.25.

Truworths was up 6.95% to R111.76, TFG 5.08% to R233.28, Shoprite 4.1% to R278.38 and Pick n Pay 4.84% to R72.84.

Naspers was up 2.59% to R3,400 and Tiger Brands 2.88% to R404.71

