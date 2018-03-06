Oil extends its recent gains on strong demand forecasts
Seoul — Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a third consecutive session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from oil cartel Opec touted the strength of its agreement with global producers to cut output in order to bolster the market.
International benchmark Brent crude futures were at$65.61 a barrel at 4.28am GMT, up 7c, or 0.11%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.67 a barrel, up 10c, or 0.16%.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday global oil demand was expected to grow over the next five years, while output from producers in Opec would rise at a much slower pace.
The agency’s comments on increased demand, made during the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday, preceded statements from Opec secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo that called the supply cut agreement with global producers "as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar".
Barkindo’s statements supporting the agreement and the benefits of keeping supply restrained, along with the International Energy Agency demand outlook, was supportive for prices.
"Oil was higher, however, as the prospects for increased demand and a little bit of jawboning at the CERAWeek conference helped," said Greg Mckenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader in a note.
To fill the gap between Opec and global demand, the agency said the US would supply much of the oil demand as its shale oil production was set to surge.
US crude production has risen to more than 10-million barrels a day, overtaking top exporter Saudi Arabia.
Output hit a record 10.057-million barrels a day in November, according to the US Energy Department.
BMI Research said in a note to clients on Tuesday that it has revised its 2018 Brent crude price forecast upward to $67 a barrel due to "accelerated market rebalancing and strong sentiment-driven support".
"We maintain that firming global demand and weaker supply growth will support crude prices over 2018," the note added.
Elsewhere, Libya’s El Sharara oilfield resumed operations on Monday. The field, operated by Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), was shut down on Sunday after a landowner closed a valve on a pipeline crossing his land.
Reuters
