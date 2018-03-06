Oil extends its recent gains on strong demand forecasts

Seoul — Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a third consecutive session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from oil cartel Opec touted the strength of its agreement with global producers to cut output in order to bolster the market.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at$65.61 a barrel at 4.28am GMT, up 7c, or 0.11%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.67 a barrel, up 10c, or 0.16%.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday global oil demand was expected to grow over the next five years, while output from producers in Opec would rise at a much slower pace.

The agency’s comments on increased demand, made during the CERAWeek conference in Houston on Monday, preceded statements from Opec secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo that called the supply cut agreement with global producers "as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar".