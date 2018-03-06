JSE opens firmer as Nene expresses optimism on Moody’s rating

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday in upbeat trade following a strong performance from the Dow Jones industrial average on Monday.

The local market is awaiting the release of local gross domestic product (GDP) numbers later in the morning. The market consensus is for GDP to have increased 1.3% in the final quarter of 2017, with annual GDP expected to come in at 0.9%.

TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha said SA’s growth should be compared with the estimated average global growth of 3.6% for 2017. "It is clear that the South African economy is not hitting it out of the park," he said.

However, sentiment in the market was positive after Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene expressed optimism that enough had been done to stave off a negative credit ratings by Moody’s later in the month.