JSE opens firmer as Nene expresses optimism on Moody’s rating
The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday in upbeat trade following a strong performance from the Dow Jones industrial average on Monday.
The local market is awaiting the release of local gross domestic product (GDP) numbers later in the morning. The market consensus is for GDP to have increased 1.3% in the final quarter of 2017, with annual GDP expected to come in at 0.9%.
TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha said SA’s growth should be compared with the estimated average global growth of 3.6% for 2017. "It is clear that the South African economy is not hitting it out of the park," he said.
However, sentiment in the market was positive after Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene expressed optimism that enough had been done to stave off a negative credit ratings by Moody’s later in the month.
The rand rallied by 20c against the dollar from Monday’s weakest levels, supporting shares of banks and financial companies. Miners gained on slightly firmer metal prices and global growth prospects.
The Dow closed 1.37% higher at 24,874.76 points in choppy trade on Wall Street on Monday.
In Asia on Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.79% and the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong added 2.22%.
A surge in Chinese internet company Tencent, of which Naspers owns a third, helped Naspers rise 3%, as concern about a global trade war abated.
At 9.32am the JSE’s all share index was 1.36% higher at 58,698.60 points and the top 40 had risen 1.58%. Resources were up 1.77%, banks 1.56%, industrials 1.5%, general retailers 1.06%, property 1.03% and financials 1.02%.
Anglo American was up 2.07% at R281.40.
Imperial Holdings gained 1.84% to R249.74.
Barclays Africa gained 2.15% to R206.20, Nedbank 1.75% to R301.39 and Standard Bank 1.66% to R222.78.
Among financials, Sanlam rose 1.13% to R94.50 and Discovery 1.05% to R181.50.
Property stock Resilient was up 1.74% to R60.36 and sector mate Growthpoint rose 1.63% to R31.15.
Datatec added 2.46% to R25.43.
Naspers jumped 3.16% to R3,419.21.
Mondi rose 2.64% to R320.65.
