JSE gains more than 2% after positive GDP data improves SA’s outlook

Upbeat local GDP data and a return to risk-on trade on global markets buoyed the JSE on Tuesday, with global miners leading broad-based gains.

Shares with a primarily local focus, including banks and retailers, also performed well on the day, bolstered by a firmer rand.

Investor sentiment has improved after signs that US President Donald Trump’s planned tariffs on steel and aluminium are finding resistance from the Republican party.

Miners took their cue from the positive mood, with Kumba Iron Ore the stand out performer, gaining 6.36% to R350.

Locally, GDP growth for 2017 surprised to the upside, with analysts saying the domestic economy was picking up steam, but warning it continued to face headwinds that could prevent further acceleration. These include the notable tightening in fiscal policy in the budget, the drought in the Western Cape and financially constrained households, said Old Mutual Investment Group strategist Rian le Roux.

The all share increased 2.3% to 59,242.9 points and the top 40 2.7%. Resources firmed 3.41%, gold miners 2.88%, general retailers 2.7% and industrials 2.17%.

Diversified miner Anglo American added 4.65% to R288.51, BHP 3.64% to R242.93 and Glencore 2.49% to R60.61. Sasol gained 2.27% to R409.50.

Imperial Holdings jumped 6.02% to R260 and Bidvest 3.09% to R234.15. FirstRand firmed 0.94% to R74.90, after earlier upping its interim dividend to end-December 9% compared to the prior period, to R1.30.

Discovery gained 3.55% to R186, Sanlam 2.95% to R96.20 and Old Mutual 2.38% to R41.80.

MMI relinquished 1.12% to R22.15, ahead of its interim results to end-December on Wednesday. The investment holdings group said in February that it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) to rise between 20% and 30%, due to favourable fair-value gains on shareholder funds.

Truworths surged 6.12% to R110.90 and TFG 4.95% to R233.

Cashbuild fell 3.96% to R461, after earlier reporting an 8% drop in first-half headline earnings for the period to end-December.

Growthpoint rose 1.47% to R31.10, a record high for the stock.

Naspers gained 4.24% to R3,455, tracking earlier gains in Hong Kong listed associate Tencent.

Sea Harvest jumped 6.96% to R12.30, having earlier reported profit after tax rose 103% in the year to end-December.

Clover firmed 3.68% to R3.68%, after earlier upping its dividend 9.7% to 24.21c for the six-months to end-December.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was flat at 24,880.54 points, while in Europe, the FTSE 100 was up 0.67%, the CAC 40 0.42% and the DAX 30 0.38%.

At the same time, gold had gained 0.93% to $1,332.5 an ounce and platinum 0.25% to $965.85. Brent crude was up 0.16% to $65.64.