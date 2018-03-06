Futures higher in line with JSE as GDP growth surprises to the upside

South African futures rose on Tuesday as the JSE all share delivered a robust performance on the day, gaining more than 2% on upbeat GDP growth data.

The all share closed 2.3% higher at 59,242.90 points and the top 40 gained 2.42%. Resources rose 3.41%, the gold index 2.88%, general retailers 2.7%, industrials 2.17%, banks 1.96% platinum 1.77%, and property 1.34%.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close, while European markets ended the day stronger.

Analysts said US markets were set to build on start-of-the-week gains on Monday, as worries over a trade war were dampened by a push-back on the Trump administration’s tariff plan from key Republicans, such as House speaker Paul Ryan.

Traders were seen as ready to continue picking up bargains and to wade into assets perceived as riskier, such as stocks, Dow Jones Newswires reported. That’s after stocks logged hefty losses last week as investors worried about the potential for a global trade war.

The risk-on mood was helped by comments from Ryan, who warned about the potential fall-out if US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports went ahead — part of a show of resistance to the plan by some Republicans.

In addition, Trump himself appeared to show some willingness to be flexible on trade tariffs with Canada and Mexico if they agreed to a "fair" North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 2.69% to 52,250 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,803 from Monday’s 23,742.