Bonds firm as global risk appetite returns

Local government bonds were marginally firmer shortly before midday on Tuesday, in line with rand gains overnight, while risk-on trade returned to global markets.

The global risk-off tone reversed overnight, as investors shrugged off the likelihood of US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs being implemented, Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Michelle Wohlberg said.

Planned US tariffs on aluminium and steel are facing opposition within Washington, with pushback from senior Republicans helping to soothe investor nerves, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.16% from 8.19% while the R207 was at 6.725% from 6.760%.

The rand was at R11.8281 from R11.8316.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.8753% from 2.8615%.