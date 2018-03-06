Backlash against Trump’s trade war cheers markets

The rand strengthening from over R12 to the dollar on Monday to R11.84/$ on Tuesday morning outweighed the Stoxx 50 rising 1% for JSE investors. Sygnia’s exchange-traded fund which tracks the Stoxx 50 index fell 0.6% to R49.19.

The S&P 500 rising 1.1% on Monday translated into a 0.44% gain to R32.27 for the CoreShares S&P 500 tracking exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Statistics SA is scheduled to release GDP data for the fourth-quarter of 2017 at 11.30am.

According to a poll of economists done by Trading Economics, GDP growth is expected to have accelerated to about 1.4% in the December quarter from 0.8% in the September quarter.

FirstRand is scheduled to release its interim results on Tuesday. It has not issued a trading statement, as would be required if its earnings for the six months to end-December differed by more than 20% of the corresponding period in 2016.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) said on February 23 that it expected to report on Tuesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December declined by up to 41.2%.

Sea Harvest said on February 5 that it expected to report on Tuesday that HEPS for the year to end-December nearly doubled from the previous year’s 57c.

"The improved performance of the group was driven by the South African operations with strong market demand for Cape Hake globally and significantly enhanced performance from the investments made in the Saldanha Bay processing plants," the trading statement said.