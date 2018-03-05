Markets

Daily Stock Pick

WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev

05 March 2018 - 11:11 Business Day TV
Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS
Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking has chosen Anheuser-Busch Inbev as his stock pick of the day.

AB InBev reported its results at the end of February, showing good revenue growth, especially in its traditionally strong brands like Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Cameron said the brands were growing into unexploited markets and the SAB takeover appeared to be going well. AB InBev was also a good rand hedge and its downtrend seemed to have been broken, he said.

 

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch Inbev

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Liquor ad ban could hurt new brands

Decline in overall sales would cut government revenue
Business
1 day ago

AB InBev ramps up Africa investment as demand grows

Africa’s rapid urbanisation and warm climate could see it overtake the US in beer sales, with premium brands such as Stella Artois and Corona ...
Companies
2 days ago

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Brown may be gone but her meddlesome legacy lives on

EFF could help get KZN cancer patients attention they desperately need, and check out ‘lighter side of the web’ for tips on how to keep your teen ...
Opinion
3 days ago

AB InBev share price rallies on SAB tie-up, Brazil growth

The world’s largest beer group achieves synergies and cost savings of $1.3bn during financial 2017
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — rand-dollar and AB Inbev

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the rand, while Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments discusses AB Inbev
Markets
18 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand, JSE in for a jittery day as Italian ...
Markets
2.
Rand loses momentum as global mood sours
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise on shutdown at Libya’s biggest ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in risk-off trade, while ...
Markets
5.
JSE opens lower as possible trade war spooks ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.