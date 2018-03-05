WATCH: Stock pick — AB InBev

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking has chosen Anheuser-Busch Inbev as his stock pick of the day.

AB InBev reported its results at the end of February, showing good revenue growth, especially in its traditionally strong brands like Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois.

Cameron said the brands were growing into unexploited markets and the SAB takeover appeared to be going well. AB InBev was also a good rand hedge and its downtrend seemed to have been broken, he said.