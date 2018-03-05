Rand loses momentum as global mood sours

The rand was shaky on Monday morning, oscillating around the symbolic R12/$ area, its weakest level in three weeks.

The local currency has been steadily losing momentum since touching a three-year to the dollar a week ago.

The loss of momentum in the rand coincided with a bout of global risk aversion, tracked to US President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda.

If Trump has his way, a 25% tariff will be imposed on imported steel to the US and 10% on aluminium products.

The upshot is that this could lead to a so-called trade war if the affected countries were to retaliate, potentially dealing a blow to global economy that was growing in synchronised fashion.

"For the rand to appreciate further, there needs to be a renewed positive local impetus in our opinion," Nedbank analysts Mehul Daya and Walter de Wet said in a note, citing the expected results of Moody’s review on SA’s debt rating.

The other potential catalyst would be if the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold when its monetary policy committee concluded its scheduled meeting later in the month, the analysts added.

Some economists have said the Bank could resume its rate-cutting cycle during its upcoming meeting, citing benign inflation profile and the budget, which adhered to fiscal consolidation.

At 10.35am, the rand was at R12.0175 to the dollar from R11.9387, R14.7653 to the euro from R14.7302 and at R16.5568 to the pound from R16.4782

The euro was at $1.3777 from $1.3800