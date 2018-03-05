Rand firms 10c against dollar despite greenback gains on euro

The rand was slightly firmer against the dollar on Monday afternoon from oversold levels, as the dollar recorded some gains against the euro following the inconclusive outcome of the Italian elections.

Populist anti-EU parties won the most votes in the election, but the lack of a clear parliamentary majority has pointed to possible instability for Europe’s third-largest economy.

The rand surprised to the upside on Monday, with analysts predicting it could test R12.20/$ on the day. However, after reaching R12.02 in intraday trade, it turned around in the late afternoon, hitting a best level of R11.8853.

Earlier, the dollar came under pressure amid a spectre of global trade wars erupting after US President Donald Trump tweeted that "trade wars were good". This followed his intention to slap tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to support the US steel industry.

"Up to now the rand has been spared the full brunt of the US trade wars by the fact that the dollar had come under renewed pressure," TreasuryOne currency dealer Wichard Cilliers said.

At 3.01pm the rand was at R11.8989 to the dollar from R11.9387, at R14.6306 from R14.7302 and at R16.4312 from R16.4782.

The euro was at $1.2296 from $1.2337.

The week will see a European Central Bank monetary policy decision, to be announced on Thursday, and the release of US nonfarm payrolls on Friday. Locally, Statistics SA’s GDP data for 2017 is due on Tuesday.