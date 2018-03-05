Prediction of spiking US output caps oil’s gains

London — Oil prices edged higher towards $65 a barrel on Monday but predictions of a major spike in US oil output in the next five years capped the market’s gains.

International benchmark Brent crude was up 36c, or 0.6%, at $64.73 a barrel by 10.28am GMT. The contract was well below this year’s highs of over $71 a barrel that it hit in January.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 42c, or 0.7%, to $61.67 a barrel.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday revised US oil output growth up sharply, saying the country would produce a total of almost 17-million barrels a day in 2023, up from 13.2-million last year, eating into Opec’s market share and moving closer to self-sufficiency.

The IEA, which advises industrialised nations on energy policies, also said it expected oil demand growth to average a fairly robust 1.1% a year to 2023 and said Opec would fail to significantly increase its production capacity.

"Oil production growth from the US, Brazil, Canada and Norway can keep the world well supplied, more than meeting global oil demand growth through 2020," the IEA said in its mid-term market report.

"One thing hasn’t changed over the past year, however. Upstream investment shows little sign of recovering from its plunge in 2015-16, which raises concerns about whether adequate supply will be available to offset natural field declines and meet robust demand growth after 2020," it added.

Oil ministers from oil cartel Opec and other global oil players are set to gather in Houston as CERAWeek, the largest energy industry conference, begins on Monday.

Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo and other Opec officials are expected to hold a dinner on Monday with US shale firms on the sidelines of the conference.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil minister and Opec’s current president, said on Sunday that the oil cartel had not discussed rolling over production cuts next year.

US crude oil production has already risen past that of top exporter Saudi Arabia, to 10.28-million barrels a day.

The number of oil rigs drilling for new production in the US rose to 800 for the first time since April 2015 in early March, pointing to more increases in output to come.

