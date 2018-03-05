JSE turns positive following disappointing start

The JSE had fared a lot better by lunchtime on Monday, overcoming a shaky start to the session.

For the time being, investors appeared to be brushing aside US President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda, which hit sentiment in the latter part of last week.

The all share was up 0.75% to 58,179.40 points by midday, putting it on course to end a three-day losing run.

The local share market also leveraged off a weaker rand environment, leaving counters such as Naspers, Sappi and Mondi in a sweet spot.

Though relatively steady on the day at around R12 to the dollar, the rand was significantly weaker from levels it reached a week ago, when it touched R11.51/$, its strongest point in three years.

Retailers and banks featured among the big winners on Monday, with a positive trading update from Capitec more than offsetting a weaker rand and elevated local government bond yields.

Capitec, which missed out on the so-called Ramaphosa rally because of a critical Viceroy Research report, was last up 3.31% to R868.04. The unsecured lender expects headline earnings per share for the year to February to grow between 16% and 19%.