JSE turns positive following disappointing start
The JSE had fared a lot better by lunchtime on Monday, overcoming a shaky start to the session.
For the time being, investors appeared to be brushing aside US President Donald Trump’s protectionist agenda, which hit sentiment in the latter part of last week.
The all share was up 0.75% to 58,179.40 points by midday, putting it on course to end a three-day losing run.
The local share market also leveraged off a weaker rand environment, leaving counters such as Naspers, Sappi and Mondi in a sweet spot.
Though relatively steady on the day at around R12 to the dollar, the rand was significantly weaker from levels it reached a week ago, when it touched R11.51/$, its strongest point in three years.
Retailers and banks featured among the big winners on Monday, with a positive trading update from Capitec more than offsetting a weaker rand and elevated local government bond yields.
Capitec, which missed out on the so-called Ramaphosa rally because of a critical Viceroy Research report, was last up 3.31% to R868.04. The unsecured lender expects headline earnings per share for the year to February to grow between 16% and 19%.
Tiger Brands created a drag on the positive market sentiment, with its shares dropping 8.09% to R390.62, knocking about R5bn off its market value in the process.
The food producer is reeling from the fall-out of a recent outbreak of listeriosis, which has claimed at least 180 lives in just more than a year.
Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, breaking ranks with their counterparts in Asia, where Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 2.28%.
"We saw the Dow recover quite nicely on Friday after what looked like another dismal day. Maybe some of that optimism is being carried through into our market today," said Vasilis Girasis, trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.
"The market as a whole, though, does still feel weak and we will have to wait and see if we can string a few good days together before getting our hopes up."
Media and internet group Naspers, which is the most expensive share on the local share market, was up 1.95% to R3,315.08.
Paper and pulp Sappi gained 1.71% to R78.07 and Mondi plc 2.16% to R324.36.
Steinhoff leapt 14.6% to R4.71, amid bargain-hunting, while Truworths gained 3.17% to R105.62 and TFG 1.88% to R226.18.
FirstRand rose 1.63% to R75, Barclays Africa 2.79% to R205.75 and PSG 1.65% to R218.25.
Kumba Iron Ore added 1.61% to R331 and Sibanye-Stillwater 3.59% to R12.12.
