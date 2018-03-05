JSE opens lower as possible trade war spooks markets
The JSE opened weaker on Monday in cautious trade as a stalemate in the Italian elections and the promise of an escalating trade war between the US and other nations kept investors weary.
Tiger Brands plummeted on reports the source of a listeriosis outbreak was traced to its Enterprise meat factory in Polokwane.
Gold stocks were higher, but banks dropped on profit-taking. The weaker rand, losing ground to R12.02/$, failed to lift rand hedges.
Although former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right part and his far-right allies are the largest bloc in parliament, they do not have an outright majority.
On the positive side, German Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched a deal with the Social-Democrats for a renewed grand coalition government. Negotiations took six months to conclude.
President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week the detail on tariffs on aluminium and steel imports. With the EU discussing openly the prospect for retaliatory action on US imports, such as motor cycles and bourbon, the global situation remained fragile, Dow Jones Newswires reported.
Markets do not seem overly concerned about the outcomes of the political events in Germany and Italy, even if they could prove critical for the future of Europe, Barclays Research analysts said.
"Instead there are growing concerns about a trade war being triggered by rhetoric from the US and its decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports," Barclays said.
The Dow closed 0.29% off at 24,538.06 points on Friday. Asian markets were weaker on Monday morning with the Nikkei 225 down 0.66% and the Hang Seng 1.71%.
At 9.32am the all share was 0.44% lower at 57,490.50 points and the top 40 dropped 0.5%. Banks lost 0.61%, general retailers 0.52%, financials 0.50% and property 0.47%. The gold index rose 0.65%.
Anglo American was 1.2% lower at R276.51.
Sibanye-Stillwater added 1.71% to R11.90.
Steinhoff rebounded 6.57% to R4.38.
Liberty Holdings lost 0.22% to R130.61, following annual results released on Friday, in which the company said there had been a sharp drop in the value of new business.
Resilient was down 1.22% to R61.78. Hyprop was up 0.91% to R113.02 following solid interim results released on Friday.
MTN shed 1.77% to R121.80.
Tiger Brands plummeted 6.28% to R398.30.
Please sign in or register to comment.