JSE opens lower as possible trade war spooks markets

05 March 2018 - 10:37 Maarten Mittner
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE opened weaker on Monday in cautious trade as a stalemate in the Italian elections and the promise of an escalating trade war between the US and other nations kept investors weary.

Tiger Brands plummeted on reports the source of a listeriosis outbreak was traced to its Enterprise meat factory in Polokwane.

Tiger Brands and Rainbow shares drop sharply on listeriosis news

Tiger Brands has announced three measures to kill listeria bacteria, but has not yet given an estimate of how much the recall and production halt ...
2 hours ago

Gold stocks were higher, but banks dropped on profit-taking. The weaker rand, losing ground to R12.02/$, failed to lift rand hedges.

Although former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right part and his far-right allies are the largest bloc in parliament, they do not have an outright majority.

Stalemate likely after Italian poll

Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement set to be the biggest party
6 hours ago

On the positive side, German Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched a deal with the Social-Democrats for a renewed grand coalition government. Negotiations took six months to conclude.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week the detail on tariffs on aluminium and steel imports. With the EU discussing openly the prospect for retaliatory action on US imports, such as motor cycles and bourbon, the global situation remained fragile, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Markets do not seem overly concerned about the outcomes of the political events in Germany and Italy, even if they could prove critical for the future of Europe, Barclays Research analysts said.

"Instead there are growing concerns about a trade war being triggered by rhetoric from the US and its decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports," Barclays said.

China does not want trade war but is ready to hit back

Beijing says it will not sit idle if US steel-tariff measures affect its interests
6 hours ago

The Dow closed 0.29% off at 24,538.06 points on Friday. Asian markets were weaker on Monday morning with the Nikkei 225 down 0.66% and the Hang Seng 1.71%.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.44% lower at 57,490.50 points and the top 40 dropped 0.5%. Banks lost 0.61%, general retailers 0.52%, financials 0.50% and property 0.47%. The gold index rose 0.65%.

Anglo American was 1.2% lower at R276.51.

Sibanye-Stillwater added 1.71% to R11.90.

Steinhoff rebounded 6.57% to R4.38.

Liberty Holdings lost 0.22% to R130.61, following annual results released on Friday, in which the company said there had been a sharp drop in the value of new business.

Resilient was down 1.22% to R61.78. Hyprop was up 0.91% to R113.02 following solid interim results released on Friday.

MTN shed 1.77% to R121.80.

Tiger Brands plummeted 6.28% to R398.30.

IN OTHER MARKETS...

Gold gains as fear of trade war hits dollar

Uncertainty over Italy’s election outcome is also giving the metal a boost
4 hours ago

Asian equities drop as investors flee to safe havens

Markets are spooked by political developments in Europe and the prospects of an escalating Trump trade war, which could knock global growth
4 hours ago

Oil prices rise on shutdown at Libya’s biggest crude field

A meeting between Opec and US shale producers later in the day is also helping to support prices
3 hours ago

Rand loses momentum as global mood sours

The local currency has been weakening since touching a three-year to the dollar a week ago
2 hours ago

Bonds softer as flurry of political risks rattle global markets

TreasuryOne director Wichard Cillier says the rand has been spared the effects of global political developments by general dollar weakness, for now
2 hours ago

Related Articles

Tiger Brands hit by listeriosis outbreak
Deaths from listeriosis are still climbing, as outbreak’s source remains a ...
Gauteng health admits difficulties with managing the spread of listeriosis
THE LEX COLUMN: US tax reform: unsafe havens
EDITORIAL: SA unable to avoid trade war
Trump hails trade war as allies and markets recoil
