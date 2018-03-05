JSE opens lower as possible trade war spooks markets

On the positive side, German Chancellor Angela Merkel clinched a deal with the Social-Democrats for a renewed grand coalition government. Negotiations took six months to conclude.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week the detail on tariffs on aluminium and steel imports. With the EU discussing openly the prospect for retaliatory action on US imports, such as motor cycles and bourbon, the global situation remained fragile, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Markets do not seem overly concerned about the outcomes of the political events in Germany and Italy, even if they could prove critical for the future of Europe, Barclays Research analysts said.

"Instead there are growing concerns about a trade war being triggered by rhetoric from the US and its decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports," Barclays said.