JSE firms in choppy trade as global stocks seesaw

The JSE recovered from earlier losses to close higher on Monday, with European equity markets volatile. The day was also a fairly busy one in terms of local corporate news.

Retailers ended the day in positive territory, despite a slump by Tiger Brands, after news that listeriosis had been detected at a subsidiary of SA’s biggest consumer foods company. Tiger Brands fell as much as 13% before paring losses to close 7.44% lower at R393.38.

A positive trading statement from Capitec saw its stock add 3% to R865.46, with the banking index leading gains on the local bourse. Capitec said earlier it expected to report later in March that headline earnings a share (HEPS) for the year to end-February grew between 16% and 19%.

Global political news provided the markets with some direction, with investors still watching for any implementation this week of US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

European stocks were volatile, as investors digested news that major German parties had struck a coalition deal, while in Italy the prospect of a hung parliament has raised fears of instability in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

Risk assets should continue to find support from global growth prospects in 2018, but elevated valuations, including for many US equities, were leaving them vulnerable to negative news, said PPS Investments analyst Reza Hendrickse.

The all share added 0.29% to 57,912.4 points and the top 40 0.39%. General retailers gained 1.51%, banks 0.93% and industrials 0.69%. Resources fell 0.68% and the property index 0.52%.

Global diversified miner Glencore fell 2.6% to R59.14 and Anglo American 1.5% to R275.69.

Assore slumped 4.26% to R331.37, while Kumba Iron Ore added 1.01% to R329.07.

Mr Price gained 2.44% to R283.89, Truworths 2.08% to R104.50, Massmart 3.33% to R168.15 and Steinhoff International 7.3% to R4.41.

Resilient fell 5.13% to R59.33 and Fortress B 6.79% to R15.10.

Naspers firmed 1.93% to R3,314.32.

Astral Foods lost 1.83% to R287.65, despite earlier saying it expected headline profit to surge 410% in the six months to end-March.

Sea Harvest plunged 7.26% to R11.50, ahead of the release of its maiden results, expected on Tuesday.

Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon slumped 6.59% to R157.55.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was off 0.45%, while European markets were firmer, with the DAX 30 having added 0.75%, the CAC 40 0.15% and the FTSE 100 0.11%.

At the same time gold was flat at $1,320.51 an ounce while platinum had lost 0.84% to $958.45. Brent crude was 0.19% higher at $64.63 a barrel.