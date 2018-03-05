Futures higher as JSE holds onto gains

South African futures rose on Monday, as the JSE all share ended the day in positive territory, while European markets gained marginally on a weaker euro.

Sentiment was subdued on concerns over a possible global trade war after US President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that the country is set to introduce import tariffs on steel and aluminium products. The move rattled markets the world over.

The Dow was 0.47% weaker soon after the JSE’s close.

The all share closed 0.29% higher at 57,912.40 points and the top 40 gained 0.39%. General retailers rose 1.51%, banks 0.93%, industrials 0.69%, food and drug retailers 0.55% and financials 0.28%. Resources dropped 0.68% and property 0.52%.

Trump continued to tweet on the subject over the weekend, at one point threatening to slap a tariff on European vehicles, should the European Union try to retaliate to the new tariffs, Dow Jones Newswires reported. He tweeted on Sunday evening that the US was "on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the US for many years."

Even though the Social Democrats’s vote to form a grand coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats could be seen as good for the euro, given that Germany will have now a government, Commerzbank was less sure. Analysts at the bank cited concern "about the course of the Christian Democrats’ Europe policy under a weakened chancellor".

Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen as the two main leaders of the European reform process. The euro rose on the coalition news, but erased gains later on, also due to inconclusive results in the Italian elections.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.62% to 50,980 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,742 from Friday’s 23,040.