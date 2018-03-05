Bonds softer as flurry of political risks rattle global markets

Local government bonds were softer on Monday morning, as a series of political risks spooked investors, and major global equity markets extended their recent losses.

The prospect of a global trade war due to the imposition of steel and aluminium tariffs by the US this week continues to hover over the market, with the rand close to R12/$ on Monday morning.

Early exit polls from Italian elections held on Sunday have also pointed to clear leads by anti-EU parties. The possibility of further political instability in Europe’s third-largest economy was unsettling markets, and also casting doubts on the outlook for the eurozone economy, analysts said.

For now the rand had been spared the effects of global political developments by general dollar weakness, said TreasuryOne director Wichard Cilliers. Local political wrangling over the issue of expropriation of land without compensation was dulling interest in the local unit, and this would need to be watched in coming weeks and months.

At 9.30am the R186 was bid at 8.23% from 8.17% and the R207 at 6.765% from 6.740%.

The rand was R12.0204 to the dollar from R11.9387.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8233% from 2.8615%.