Bonds soften despite rand pulling back from R12/$

Local government bonds were weaker on Monday afternoon, despite a stronger rand, as global markets reversed from earlier losses.

The rand strengthened against major global peers despite a weaker euro, with the common currency under pressure from a disappointing eurozone purchasing managers index reading for January.

Global risk remains in the spotlight after exit polls from Italian elections held on Sunday pointed to clear leads by anti-EU parties.

However, political uncertainty was "business as usual" for Italy, and European bond markets were likely to respond pragmatically to the lack of an outright winner, said Franklin Templeton head of European fixed-income dealing David Zahn.

German bunds, meanwhile, were buoyed by the formal end to months of negotiations between major German parties over a coalition deal.

Locally, cautious trade was expected ahead of a number of risk events this week, analysts said. This includes Statistics SA’s GDP data on Tuesday, a European Central Bank monetary policy announcement on Thursday and US nonfarm payrolls data on Friday.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 8.195% from 8.170% and the R207 was at 6.81% from 6.74%.

The rand was at R11.8992 to the dollar from R11.9387, after earlier weakening to R12.0273.